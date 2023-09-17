Guardians vs. Rangers: Odds, spread, over/under - September 17
As they try to secure the series sweep, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) will clash with the Texas Rangers (82-66) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed in this matchup.
Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (4-1, 3.80 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA)
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Guardians Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|-
|8
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
If you're looking to wager on the Guardians and Rangers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.
Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.
Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Guardians
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Prediction
Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights
- This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 97 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- The Rangers have gone 57-40 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.8% winning percentage).
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
- The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.
- Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those contests.
- The Guardians have a win-loss record of 29-38 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.
Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Guardians Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|AL Central Rank
|Win World Series
|+100000
|17th
|2nd
Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.