As they try to secure the series sweep, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) will clash with the Texas Rangers (82-66) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (4-1, 3.80 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the Guardians and Rangers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 57 out of the 97 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 57-40 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 29-38 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.