The Cleveland Guardians (71-78) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Texas Rangers (82-66) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (13-6) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.276 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Gavin Williams vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.455) and 209 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 4-for-17 with a double and two RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Over 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Scherzer is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the season in this game.

Scherzer is trying to secure his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 14th in WHIP (1.120), and ninth in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.

Max Scherzer vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that is batting .249 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .380 (28th in the league) with 114 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Scherzer has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Guardians this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.