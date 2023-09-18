Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Browns vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Game – Week 2
The Cleveland Browns (1-0) take on a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Browns vs. Steelers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Browns vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Pittsburgh 28 - Cleveland 4
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Browns a 57.4% chance to win.
- The Browns won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline last season (42.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland had a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).
- Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh had a record of 4-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Browns or Steelers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+2)
- The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.
- Cleveland went 3-3 as at least 2-point favorites last year.
- Steelers posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or greater, Pittsburgh went 5-4-1 last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Browns vs. Steelers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (38)
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.3 more points per game (39.3) a season ago than this game's total of 38 points.
- The Browns and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 4.8 more points per game last season than the over/under of 38 set in this matchup.
- The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- The Steelers and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.