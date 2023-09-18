Browns vs. Steelers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 2
Bookmakers project a close contest when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 38.5 has been set.
The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be found in this article before they meet the Steelers. The Steelers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Browns.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-2.5)
|38.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Browns (-2.5)
|39
|-135
|+114
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Browns (-2.5)
|38.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Cleveland had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Against the spread, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns went 3-3 last season.
- Cleveland had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh was 10-6-1 last year.
- The Steelers were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Last season, seven of Pittsburgh's 17 games hit the over.
