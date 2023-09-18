The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued success at the plate when they square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Royals have +100 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 36-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.5% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 32-30 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (51.6% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Guardians a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 148 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-82-4).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 33-42 28-25 44-53 50-45 22-33

