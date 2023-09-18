How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued offensive production when they square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Read More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 115 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland is slugging .380, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (614 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Quantrill is aiming to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Quantrill will look to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|W 3-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Sean Manaea
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Dean Kremer
