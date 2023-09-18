The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued offensive production when they square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 115 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland is slugging .380, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (614 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Quantrill is aiming to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Quantrill will look to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Gavin Williams Grayson Rodriguez 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill Dean Kremer

