On Monday, September 18 at 2:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (72-78) visit the Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium in the series opener. Cal Quantrill will get the call for the Guardians, while Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +105. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to bet on the Guardians and Royals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 28-26 (winning 51.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 40, or 31.2%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 37-83 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.