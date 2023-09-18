The Cleveland Guardians (72-78) aim to continue their three-game win streak when they take on the Kansas City Royals (48-102) on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are Cal Quantrill (3-6) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (8-11) for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (3-6) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 5.40 ERA this season with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Quantrill will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals are sending Singer (8-11) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 8-11 with a 5.51 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.51, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Singer has nine quality starts this season.

Singer will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In three of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.51), 43rd in WHIP (1.438), and 37th in K/9 (7.6).

Brady Singer vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 27th in the league with 614 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .380 slugging percentage (28th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 115 home runs (30th in the league).

Singer has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.818 WHIP against the Guardians this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .362 batting average over two appearances.

