Entering this week's action, the New Orleans Saints (1-0) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 7:15 PM .

The Saints enter this matchup following a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Juantavius Gray DB Shoulder Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Chark WR Hamstring Questionable Taylor Moton OT Biceps Limited Participation In Practice

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Saints or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints Season Insights (2022)

The Saints owned the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and they were even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game.

New Orleans put up 19.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, allowing 20.3 points per contest.

Defensively, the Saints were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best by surrendering only 184.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 16th on offense (217.2 passing yards per game).

New Orleans put up 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season (19th in NFL), and it surrendered 130.5 rushing yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Saints owned the second-worst turnover margin in the league last season at -11, forcing 14 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).

Panthers Season Insights (2022)

The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per contest.

Carolina compiled 20.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 19th, giving up 22.0 points per contest.

While the Panthers' pass defense ranked 22nd with 227.5 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (176.2 passing yards per game).

Carolina put up 130.0 rushing yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 122.6 rushing yards per game (18th) on defense.

With 17 forced turnovers (27th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Panthers (-4) had the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Panthers (+140)

Saints (-165), Panthers (+140) Total: 39.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.