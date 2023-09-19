Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 116 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (618 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.287).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Allen is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Allen will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Gavin Williams Grayson Rodriguez 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill Dean Kremer 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen John Means

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.