How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 116 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (618 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Allen is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.
- Allen will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Dean Kremer
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|John Means
