When the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:40 PM ET, Andres Gimenez will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 67 times and won 36, or 53.7%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 12-10 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 41, or 31.8%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 23-60 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

