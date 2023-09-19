The Cleveland Guardians (72-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will get the nod for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (7-7) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.60, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Logan Allen vs. Royals

The Royals rank 26th in MLB with 622 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 150 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 10-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz (0-0) pitches first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.

He has a 5.14 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .214 against him over his six appearances this season.

He is trying to make his sixth straight outing with no earned runs given up.

