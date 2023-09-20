Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) and the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.

The Guardians will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 36 (52.9%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 624 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Guardians Schedule