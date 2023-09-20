Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) and the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.
The Guardians will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 36 (52.9%) of those contests.
- This season Cleveland has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 624 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Jon Gray
|September 16
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
|September 17
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
|September 18
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Dean Kremer
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs John Means
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
