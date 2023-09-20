How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Lucas Giolito, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (117).
- Cleveland is slugging .382, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (624 total runs).
- The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 7 per game.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 31st of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.69 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Giolito has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Giolito will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Dean Kremer
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|John Means
|9/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|-
