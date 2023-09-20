Cleveland Guardians (72-80) will go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (50-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 189 Ks, Lucas Giolito will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.11 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 68 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Guardians have a 14-11 record (winning 56% of their games).

Cleveland has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 1-4 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 42, or 32.3%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 27 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

