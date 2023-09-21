As of September 21 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, put them 13th in the NFL.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it ranked 14th on defense with 331.2 yards allowed per game.

The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 468 yards (27.5 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2000 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +600 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +4000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +12500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +25000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +75000 17 December 28 Jets - +6600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2000

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.