Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Franklin County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East High School - Columbus at Northland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville Central High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Central Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton Township at Amanda Clearcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Amanda, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Jerome High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.