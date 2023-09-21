Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) against the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Orioles will give the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Hunter Gaddis.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Guardians games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a mark of 5-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (626 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Guardians Schedule