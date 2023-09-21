The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +150 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 151 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 33-45 28-27 44-54 50-48 22-33

