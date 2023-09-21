Grayson Rodriguez will take the hill for the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) on Thursday, September 21 versus the Cleveland Guardians (72-81), who will answer with Hunter Gaddis. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.53 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a record of 17-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (77.3% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 32 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

