The Cleveland Guardians (72-81) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Baltimore Orioles (95-57), at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-4) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (6-4, 4.53 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-4, 2.98 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 2.98 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.98, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Bibee is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles will send Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.53 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

He has seven quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Rodriguez has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

