Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Allen County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wapakoneta High School at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leipsic at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.