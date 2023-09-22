Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Auglaize County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wapakoneta High School at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Cory-Rawson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mt Cory, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minster at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
