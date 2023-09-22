Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Brown County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Brown County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Fayetteville-Perry High School at Williamsburg High School