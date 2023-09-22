Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Champaign County, Ohio has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Champaign County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Indian Lake at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
