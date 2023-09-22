Looking for how to stream high school football games in Clinton County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Clermont Northeastern at Blanchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Blanchester, OH

Blanchester, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

East Clinton at Bethel Tate