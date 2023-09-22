Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Darke County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ansonia High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Versailles High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
National Trail High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.