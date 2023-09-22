Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Defiance County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Antwerp High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sherwood, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Defiance Senior High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kenton, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
