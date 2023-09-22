Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (73-81) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-6) for the Guardians and Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 69 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland is 32-33 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 631 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

