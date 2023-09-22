Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Hamilton County, Ohio this week.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wyoming High School at Reading High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Reading, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Valley Christian Academy at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Miami Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Healthy at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaminade Julienne at McNicholas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winton Woods at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
