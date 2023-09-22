The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Henry County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

    Holgate at Sebring McKinley

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sebring, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Patrick Henry High School at Wauseon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Wauseon, OH
    • Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

