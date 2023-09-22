Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Knox County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Knox County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Danville at Loudonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Loudonville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerburg at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cardington, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
