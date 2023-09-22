Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lake County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Windham at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas W Harvey High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverside High School - Painesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.