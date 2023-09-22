The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lake County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

    • Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Windham at Fairport Harding High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayfield at Eastlake North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Eastlake, OH
    • Conference: Western Reserve Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas W Harvey High School at Crestwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Mantua, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Riverside High School - Painesville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Painesville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

