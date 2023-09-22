Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Licking County, Ohio this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Licking County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Newark High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Watkins Memorial High School at Brooke High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Wellsburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
