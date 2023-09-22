Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Miami County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Bradford at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tippecanoe at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
