Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Paulding County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Paulding County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Antwerp High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood