Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscarawas County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuscarawas County, Ohio has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockford, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Canton at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
