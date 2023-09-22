Tuscarawas County, Ohio has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Buckeye Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lore City, OH

Lore City, OH Conference: Inter Valley Conference

Inter Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Coldwater High School at Parkway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Rockford, OH

Rockford, OH Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

East Canton at Newcomerstown High School