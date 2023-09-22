Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Warren County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Warren County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Ross High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlisle at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Monroe High School