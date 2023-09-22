The available options on the Week 4 college football slate include Big Ten teams involved in eight games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Michigan State (+7.5) against Maryland is the best bet against the spread, while betting on the total in the Akron vs. Indiana matchup carries the best value. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 4 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Michigan State +7.5 vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans

Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan State by 6.6 points

Michigan State by 6.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisiana Tech +20.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 12.6 points

Nebraska by 12.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +11.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 5.7 points

Minnesota by 5.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 Big Ten Total Bets

Under 46.5 - Akron vs. Indiana

Matchup: Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Total: 36.0 points

36.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40 - Iowa vs. Penn State

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions

Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini

Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Total: 48.6 points

48.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 4 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 40.3 / 6.7 474.7 / 223.7 Penn State 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 43.7 / 11.7 467.3 / 267.3 Rutgers 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 31.7 / 10.0 346.3 / 272.7 Michigan 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 32.0 / 5.3 402.0 / 223.0 Iowa 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 28.3 / 12.3 302.0 / 286.0 Maryland 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 39.3 / 13.3 480.0 / 314.7 Minnesota 2-1 (1-0 Big Ten) 17.0 / 15.7 322.3 / 322.0 Wisconsin 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 31.7 / 20.7 440.7 / 367.7 Michigan State 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 27.7 / 20.7 377.3 / 375.0 Purdue 1-2 (0-0 Big Ten) 26.3 / 30.3 397.7 / 409.3 Nebraska 1-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 19.7 / 20.0 339.3 / 284.7 Illinois 1-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 22.0 / 30.7 356.3 / 446.0 Northwestern 1-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 19.7 / 23.0 286.3 / 363.7 Indiana 1-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 19.3 / 17.0 356.0 / 298.3

