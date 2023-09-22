A pair of Big Ten teams meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 6 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Wisconsin has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Purdue has covered once in three matchups with a spread this year.

Wisconsin & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.