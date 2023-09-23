When the Bowling Green Falcons square off against the Ohio Bobcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Falcons will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+13.5) Under (44.5) Bowling Green 19, Ohio 18

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

In games it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, Bowling Green is 1-0 against the spread.

One of the Falcons' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Bowling Green games this year is 6.5 more points than the point total of 44.5 for this outing.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Bobcats have two wins against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have yet to hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 6.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio contests.

Falcons vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 16.8 11.8 18.5 8.5 15.0 15.0 Bowling Green 22.7 26.7 38.0 15.0 15.0 32.5

