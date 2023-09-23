The Ohio Bobcats (3-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.

While Ohio ranks 14th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 16.8 points per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 13th-best (11.8 points per game allowed). Bowling Green is accumulating 22.7 points per game on offense this season (102nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.7 points per game (85th-ranked) on defense.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Bowling Green Ohio 347.3 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321 (62nd) 342 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.8 (53rd) 137.7 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141 (82nd) 209.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180 (110th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 390 yards on 59.2% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run for 108 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 91 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown and 136 receiving yards (45.3 per game) on nine catches

Harold Fannin has hauled in 144 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Odieu Hiliare's 10 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 413 yards (103.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 261 yards on the ground.

O'Shaan Allison has piled up 170 yards on 54 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz's 178 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has registered 19 receptions and one touchdown.

Ty Walton has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Miles Cross has a total of 87 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

