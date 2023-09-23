Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ohio Bobcats (3-1) when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Ohio is favored by 13.5 points. The point total is set at 44.5.

While Ohio ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in total offense with 321 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks sixth-best (242.8 yards per game allowed). In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS (22.7 points per game), and it is 86th on defense (26.7 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Ohio vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -13.5 -105 -115 44.5 -110 -110 -500 +375

Looking to place a bet on Bowling Green vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green has covered the spread once in two games this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Bowling Green has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Bowling Green has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Bowling Green has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Bowling Green to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 390 yards on 29-of-49 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run the ball 20 times for 108 yards, with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 91 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown and 136 receiving yards (45.3 per game) on nine catches

Harold Fannin's 144 receiving yards (48 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's 10 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cashius Howell has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and three tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr. is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 23 tackles and one TFL.

Jalen Huskey has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.