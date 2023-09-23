Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-14.5)
|60.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-14.5)
|60.5
|-610
|+440
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this year.
- Oklahoma has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.
- The Sooners have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
