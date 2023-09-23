Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Nippert Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 14.5 points. The game's over/under is 57.5.

Oklahoma ranks 32nd in total defense this year (289 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 534 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati is compiling 39 points per contest (30th-ranked). It ranks 60th in the FBS on defense (21.7 points given up per game).

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oklahoma vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -14.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has hit the over in all of its two games with a set total.

This is the first time Cincinnati will play as an underdog this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 735 passing yards (245 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 144 yards (48 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has rushed 47 times for 289 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has registered 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (99.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Braden Smith has 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 168 yards (56 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins' seven catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 142 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Eric Phillips has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and three tackles.

Cincinnati's tackle leader, Daniel Grzesiak, has 13 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Bryon Threats has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 10 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

