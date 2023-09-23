Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the San Diego Toreros and Dayton Flyers match up at 5:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Toreros. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Dayton vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction San Diego (-10.7) 38.5 San Diego 25, Dayton 14

Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last year.

The Flyers and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.

Last season, three of Toreros games hit the over.

Flyers vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego 14.3 26.0 16.5 25.5 10.0 27.0 Dayton 38.0 28.3 57.0 22.0 0.0 41.0

