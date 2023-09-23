The San Diego Toreros (0-3) square off against a fellow Pioneer League opponent when they visit the Dayton Flyers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Torero Stadium.

San Diego is averaging 275.0 yards per game on offense (103rd in the FCS), and rank 30th on defense, yielding 286.3 yards allowed per game. Dayton's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 38.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 28.3 points per game, which ranks 62nd.

Dayton vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Dayton vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Dayton San Diego 420.7 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.0 (92nd) 157.7 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (33rd) 219.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.0 (96th) 201.3 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (82nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 480 yards (160.0 ypg) while completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Michael Neel has rushed for 289 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Cole Dow has racked up 121 yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Gavin Lochow has registered seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (62.7 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has seven receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 114 yards (38.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits' 11 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 89 yards.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has 528 yards passing for San Diego, completing 51.5% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season.

Isaiah Williams has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 252 yards (84.0 per game) with one score. He has also caught seven passes for 35 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Nick Murray has carried the ball one time for 20 yards (6.7 per game).

Ja'Seem Reed's leads his squad with 239 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 19 targets).

Josh Heverly has put up a 157-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on seven targets.

