The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) and Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) will battle in a matchup at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, California. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 31, Kent State 19

Fresno State 31, Kent State 19 Fresno State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter.

Kent State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Golden Flashes have not won as an underdog of +1400 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kent State (+27.5)



Kent State (+27.5) Fresno State has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.

Kent State has covered one time against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 27.5 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. Kent State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Fresno State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in a game once this season.

The over/under for the game of 47.5 is 3.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Fresno State (34 points per game) and Kent State (16.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 46.5 46.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.