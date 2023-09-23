Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (95-59) and Cleveland Guardians (74-81) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have come away with 33 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (640 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.