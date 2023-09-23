Guardians vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles versus Cleveland Guardians game on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Gunnar Henderson and Jose Ramirez.
The Guardians have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Orioles (-145). The game's total is set at 8 runs.
Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-145
|+120
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44.6%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a record of 12-20 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 65 of its 153 chances.
- The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|41-36
|33-45
|28-27
|46-54
|52-48
|22-33
